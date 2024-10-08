Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.69 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,547 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ILCG opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $85.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.85.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

