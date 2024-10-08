Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,174 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Exact Sciences worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 92.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,090. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXAS. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

