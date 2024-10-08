Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 70,184 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,184 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.38% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FENY stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

