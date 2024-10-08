Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,615 Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.95% of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSMD. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 195,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 61,162 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,596,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $79,750,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,469,000.

FSMD stock opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The company has a market cap of $343.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73.

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

