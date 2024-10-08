Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 984 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $113.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.54 and its 200 day moving average is $121.18.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.