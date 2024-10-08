Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kroger were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $185,913,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 96.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,381,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,811 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Kroger by 698.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,878,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,307 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kroger by 13.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,759,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,456,000 after buying an additional 917,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kroger by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,591,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,562,000 after buying an additional 723,771 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KR opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $33.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,036.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,975.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,036.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,010 shares of company stock worth $444,056 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Argus raised their target price on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.36.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

