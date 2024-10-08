Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.07% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 734,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,489,000 after acquiring an additional 53,165 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period.

Shares of SFM opened at $113.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.40. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.03.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $192,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,165.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,507 shares of company stock valued at $11,654,176. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

