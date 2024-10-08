ReddCoin (RDD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.31

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and $4.31 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00104695 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011418 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

