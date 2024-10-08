UNUS SED LEO Price Hits $5.98 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.53 billion and approximately $593,275.73 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for about $5.98 or 0.00009541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00104695 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,286,974 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 925,292,320.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 6.00759263 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $238,349.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

