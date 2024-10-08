Coinmetro Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $194.45 Million (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $194.45 million and approximately $194,098.39 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for $0.0475 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a token. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 327,132,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 327,132,839.71 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.04762107 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $208,870.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

