Compound (COMP) Price Tops $44.04 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $44.04 or 0.00070318 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $386.89 million and approximately $18.24 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00019628 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007016 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,043.74 or 0.39987329 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,785,005 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,785,005.23749199 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.21693673 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 525 active market(s) with $19,588,867.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.