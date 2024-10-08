Creative Planning Sells 337 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 127,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 21,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 179,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 109,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after buying an additional 52,740 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average of $65.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.