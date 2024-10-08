Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,330 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 3.23% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $875,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $49.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.28 million, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

