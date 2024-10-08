Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 3,013 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,013 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,403,000 after acquiring an additional 714,229 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,448 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $218,494,000 after purchasing an additional 59,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $132,851,000 after purchasing an additional 135,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $133,800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.73.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,319,536.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $151.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.