O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Stake Lessened by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,029 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 84.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 180,093 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $1,021,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,158,000 after buying an additional 115,728 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 623,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 165,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at O-I Glass

In other O-I Glass news, Director John Humphrey bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,765.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.