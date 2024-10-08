Creative Planning Acquires 1,897 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 7,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Mueller Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $3,047,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,631,784.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $3,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,214,311 shares in the company, valued at $84,904,625.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $3,047,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,311 shares in the company, valued at $85,631,784.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,770 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $74.47.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $997.75 million during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

