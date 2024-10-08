Algert Global LLC Sells 16,327 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,327 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 788,535 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 90.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 561,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $8,687,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

TCMD stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $331.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 11.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

