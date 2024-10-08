BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Position Cut by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,135,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,405,000 after buying an additional 2,371,401 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,527,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after buying an additional 1,927,491 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 528.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,112,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 935,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BCRX opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BCRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.