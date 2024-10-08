Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 38,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1,087.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,990,547.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $289,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,808 shares in the company, valued at $448,169,705.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,155. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC opened at $163.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $279.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.63.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.75.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

