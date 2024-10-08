Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $238,000 Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PROG were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,572,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,794,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,932,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PROG in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,500,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 497.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 133,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.
PROG Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of PRG stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.11. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. PROG had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $592.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.
PROG Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. PROG’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
