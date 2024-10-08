Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 10,560 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in U. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 245.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 2,429.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,579,617.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,579,617.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at $168,876,112.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,906 shares of company stock worth $5,753,611. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on U. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

NYSE:U opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $43.54.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

