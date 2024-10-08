The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4 Million Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $870,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,096 shares in the company, valued at $844,656.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $32.13.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

