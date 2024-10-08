Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $220,000 Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 88.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 293.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the second quarter worth about $80,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of ESGR opened at $320.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $229.57 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Stories

