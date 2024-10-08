Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 1,592 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance
Shares of RDVY stock opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.89. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $59.62.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
