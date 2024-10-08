Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lifted by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 7.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $35,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.85. The company has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $174.92.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

