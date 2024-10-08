Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,609,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,990,991,000 after purchasing an additional 673,243 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,559,000 after purchasing an additional 834,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,147,000 after buying an additional 1,126,394 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,177,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,518,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,773,000 after buying an additional 632,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $111.24 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 195.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

