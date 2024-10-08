Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Objectivity Squared LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,194,000 after purchasing an additional 70,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $188.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $190.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

