Ignite Planners LLC Acquires New Shares in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YJUN. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth about $301,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth about $30,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth about $821,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 183.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 63,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

