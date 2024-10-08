Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,956 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in Tesla by 347.7% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 236.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $240.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $768.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.00 and a 200-day moving average of $201.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

