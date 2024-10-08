Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.14% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth $6,496,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of FOCT opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $563.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.