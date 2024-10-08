Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 52,028 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,028 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.64% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMAR. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

GMAR stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

