Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT opened at $362.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $145.76 and a 12-month high of $389.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of -541.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.14.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

