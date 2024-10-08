Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 339,701 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,701 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 2.20% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAUG. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 2,343.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 275,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 264,276 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 113,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at $4,202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 554,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth about $927,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $306.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

