Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 11,572 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ARM were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARM. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the second quarter worth about $922,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the second quarter worth about $736,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARM by 123.7% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in ARM by 36.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ARM by 810.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.96.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $141.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.10 billion and a PE ratio of 147.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.65. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

