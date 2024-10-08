Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,300 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.33. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

