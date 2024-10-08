Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 105,460 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 123.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,460 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 7.20% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 2,369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $36.31.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

