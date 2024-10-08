Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.12.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $117.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $298.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $117.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

