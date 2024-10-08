Truist Financial Corp Sells 16,876 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,876 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,379,000 after acquiring an additional 557,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $23,211,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,927,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,433,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,319,000 after buying an additional 270,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,363,000 after buying an additional 209,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $563,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,127,756.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $563,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,127,756.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,284. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of HALO stock opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

