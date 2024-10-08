Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.13% of Sonoco Products worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 821.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SON. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

