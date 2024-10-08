Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,115 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Natera by 148.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Natera in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $128.20 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $132.01. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $377,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,217,479.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $377,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,432 shares in the company, valued at $7,217,479.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $53,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,693.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,738 shares of company stock valued at $6,040,584 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

