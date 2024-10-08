Truist Financial Corp Has $4.43 Million Stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,196 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSEARCA FSIG opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $19.33.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

