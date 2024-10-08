Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $144.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.12 and a 200 day moving average of $148.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.