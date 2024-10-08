Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,266 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Element Solutions worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 149.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,934,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,698,000 after buying an additional 2,355,554 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $44,527,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $32,364,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after acquiring an additional 979,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,289,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,458,000 after purchasing an additional 676,432 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

