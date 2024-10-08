Cetera Investment Advisers Has $7.18 Million Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.67% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period.

FDLO stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.40. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

