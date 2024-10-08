Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 7.45% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,620,000.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF alerts:

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

HUSV stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $38.39.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.