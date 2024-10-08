Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 2.01% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,290,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,608 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 791,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 625,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 565,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 29,536 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $38.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $362.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

