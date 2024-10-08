Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.9 %

ED opened at $101.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.69. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.88.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

