Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.63% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at $205,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at $1,008,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 41,245 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of PSEP opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $734.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

