ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stake Cut by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,312 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ePlus were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $49,190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,902,000 after buying an additional 27,582 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average is $82.36. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $102.32. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $544.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.23 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 4.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on PLUS

Insider Activity at ePlus

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $460,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,907.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ePlus Company Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.