SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC now owns 121,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,421,000 after acquiring an additional 19,503 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Get SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF alerts:

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS SEIQ opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $242.11 million, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The SEI Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks it perceives as high quality, based on various quality, profitability, and risk factors. SEIQ was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.